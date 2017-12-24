Returning Guyanese couple robbed at Craig

The police are on the hunt for three suspects who robbed an overseas-based couple of an undisclosed amount of jewellery and other valuables at Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara, shortly after they arrived in the country.

Stabroek News understands that around 1.50 am yesterday, Manbodh Shivram, 62, a supervisor of an oil refinery in Texas, US and his wife Kamala Shivram, 60, were pounced on after they were forced to stop on the Craig Public Road, when the driver of the car they were in sustained a puncture…..