Strong earthquake at intermediate depth close to Anguilla, Leeward Islands

A strong earthquake was this morning reported close to Anguilla and the Leeward islands.
The US Geological Survey has classified it as 5.2 on the Richter Scale. It was reported to have occurred at a depth of 63 km.
Beaton reported for suspect bowling action
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, , CMC – Christmas celebrations for West Indies were marred, after news broke today that Ronsford Beaton has been reported with a suspect bowling action.
Mexico murders hit record high, dealing blow to president
CITY, (Reuters) – Mexico has this year registered its highest murder total since modern records began, according to official data, dealing a fresh blow to President Enrique Pena Nieto’s pledge to get gang violence under control with presidential elections due in 2018.
Bagotstown man dies in hit and run
The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 12.10 am today on the Bagotstown Public Road, EBD involving minibus BLL 3140 and which led to the death of pedestrian Vincent Scipio, 38, of Lot 14 Peter’s Hall, EBD.
Oil agreement generous to Exxon – IMF team
The Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) with ExxonMobil is generous to the investor and a series of loopholes exist, such as the treatment of interest expense, which could be abused and further limit benefits to Guyana.
CCJ tells GAWU local options in challenge to estate closures have to be exhausted first
An attempt by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) to have the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) compel the Guyana Court of Appeal to “urgently” adjudicate its application to prevent the closure of the East Demerara and Rose Hall sugar estates has been denied.