A Chesney Village, Corentyne cane harvester died yesterday after he reportedly swerved into the path of an oncoming car along the Nigg, Corentyne Public Road.

Dead is Mohammed Safraz Haniff, 41, a cane harvester of Lot 56 Chesney Village, Corentyne.

According to information gathered, Ronald Campbell, 41, a pastor of Section A Alness Village, Corentyne, driver of motor car PRR 2961 was proceeding west on the southern side along Nigg Public Road reportedly at fast rate of speed yesterday while Haniff was also proceeding on a cycle in the said direction in front of Campbell’s car.

However, as Campbell was about to pass the cyclist, Haniff suddenly swerved north into the path of car, which then resulted in a collision.

Haniff was immediately rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Campbell has since been placed under arrest at the Albion Police Station, as an investigation has been launched.