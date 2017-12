A Cornelia Ida, West Bank Demerara (WBD) mother of two was killed in a vehicular accident on the Windsor Forest Public Road yesterday sometime around 4.45pm and her two children have sustained injuries.

The dead woman has been identified as Romona Persaud, 47, of 391 Block X, Cornelia Ida, WBD, whilst her injured children Nafeeza Hussain, 22 and Joel Persaud,14, have been admitted for observation at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Police in a statement last night said motor vehicle PVV 1934 was proceeding west along the southern carriageway while motor vehicle PEE 875 (a Pathfinder) was proceeding north along the eastern side of the access road. The statement went on to explain, that when PEE 875 reached the public road, it ….