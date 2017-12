A Friendship, Corentyne man has admitted to murdering his neighbour sometime between Saturday night and yesterday morning.

The dead man, Anand Sukram, called Radesh, 47, a labourer of 50 Friendship Village, Corentyne, Berbice was found lying in a pool of blood yesterday morning. Police said the father of six was discovered sometime around 7.30 yesterday morning on his bed with a slit in his throat. A relative of the dead man last night told Stabroek News that the discovery was made yesterday morning when one of Sukram’s sons went to the house where he resided alone and made the discovery. “The son went to drop some money for he fuh the holiday but after the boy call and he didn’t answer he went in the house and see he lying in blood on the bed,” the man stated.

He said that the neighbour who is currently in police custody had made threats to the Sukram’s life before the close of the year. The reasons behind the threat remain unclear. Police in a statement last night noted that a second suspect who has been implicated is being sought by investigators.

The body is presently at the Port Mourant Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.