The government here is facing a significant challenge in preparing for the start of oil production within possibly 2-3 years, according to an IMF report.

Entitled `Guyana: A Reform Agenda for Petroleum Taxation and Revenue Management’, the report has adverted to the generous deal that ExxonMobil extracted from the government based on what is publicly known about the 1999 and 2016 agreements struck with the company.

Dated November 2017, the IMF report said that while efforts are underway simultaneously across various fronts, “there is a need for strong leadership by the government”. It said it may be helpful to prepare a roadmap of reforms and changes necessary between now and the start of production of oil. The report was commissioned by Minister of Finance Winston Jordan.

