An accident yesterday afternoon on the Unity, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road has left one person dead and another hospitalised after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a utility pole.

Police said the deceased, Linden Halley, 26, of Lot 5 Zeskenderen Mahaicony ECD, was driving motor car PVV 9297 at an allegedly fast rate when he lost control of the car and crashed into the utility pole. At the time of the accident Stanwick Halley, 27, a labourer of Lot 8, Farm, Mahaicony ECD was an occupant and sustained injuries.

The car, police said, was travelling west along the southern side of the Unity, Public Road, ECD at a fast rate. Linden lost control and collided with a Guyana Power and Light pole on the southern side of the said road and then crashed into a guard hut in the H Nauth and Sons Civil Engineering compound and came to a stop.

Public-spirited citizens who rushed to the aid of the men transported them to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where Linden was pronounced dead on arrival while Stanwick was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and admitted.

Linden’s body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.