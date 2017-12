A Peter’s Hall man was knocked dead early yesterday morning on the Bagotstown Public Road by a speeding minibus, and the driver of the vehicle has since gone into hiding.

Shahabb Vincent Scippeo, 38, of Lot 14 Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, was struck down by minibus BLL 3140 around 12:10 am. According to his mother, Zurena Scippeo, the man was at the time heading home from work. He was a mason.

A release from the police stated that the bus, driven by Domain Walcott, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, was proceeding at a fast rate and was travelling on the western half of the eastern carriageway, heading away from Georgetown.

It was reported that Scippeo ….