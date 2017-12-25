Police make huge cocaine find at Parika

An intelligence-led operation conducted by ranks of the Force’s Narcotics Branch yesterday at Parika,EBE has resulted in the arrest of a male taxi driver with almost sixty-six kilograms of cocaine, the police said today.
The operation was conducted between 14:00-16:30h; in the thirty-three years old suspect’s home at Budhoo Housing Scheme,Parika where they came up empty-handed but on searching his motorcar,found an unusually heavy gas cylinder in the trunk. In the suspect’s presence,the enforcement officials commanded by a Gazetted Officer, cut open the cylinder and found the illicit substance. Investigations are ongoing, the police said
Small contractors closer to tapping 20 percent of gov’t contracts
Government’s promise of small contractors accessing at least 20 percent of all state contracts may be one step closer to fulfillment as the Ministry of Business prepares to roll out a pilot of the project next month.
Guyana-born Belize CJ will be unable to meet backlogged judgments deadline
Despite assurances, Guyana-born Chief Justice (CJ) of Belize Kenneth Benjamin will be unable to deliver all 32 of his delayed judgments and this could result in the Belize Bar Association making good on its threat to file proceedings to have him removed from office for misconduct.
Gaming Authority still awaiting financial statements from SleepIn for casino application
As the Gaming Authority continues to review the application made by SleepIn International Hotel and Casino Inc.
Ramkarran says doesn’t see himself in active political role
Former People’s Progressive Party executive-turned-columnist Ralph Ramkarran says that he does not see himself in an active political role in the future but would love to serve as a mentor to young politicians who are part of a power sharing agreement.
Local courts seen improving performance via APEX
Recognizing the need for greater efficiency within regional judiciaries, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is leading the way through the development of its Advanced Performance Exponents (APEX) initiative.