After being held up at gunpoint early Friday morning and robbed of more than US$10,000 in cash and jewellery, an overseas-based Guyanese couple say they fear returning to Guyana, especially during the holiday season.

Sixty-two-year-old Manbodh Shivram, a supervisor of an oil refinery in Texas and his 60-year-old wife, Kamala Shivram, along with their driver were held up by three gun-toting bandits around 1:30 am and were robbed of cash and jewellery.

“We were supposed to reach the airport [Cheddi Jagan International Airport] around 10:30 pm but the flight was delayed in Trinidad and we came in about midnight and by the time we cleared it was almost 12:30 am [Friday]. So, we were driving coming down and the potholes on the road, the vehicle hit one somewhere by Grove and you could tell it was a serious pothole because it buss the tyre,” Shivram related to Stabroek News yesterday.

After they stopped the car, which ….