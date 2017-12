Prince Reid, the ex-policeman who it was reported struck down three persons and stabbed another during an event at Meten-Meer-Zorg last week, has been charged with the offence of murder.

Reid appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where he was read the charge. He was remanded and the matter was transferred to court 1, where it will be heard by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on December 27.

It was previously reported that Reid, a 54-year-old Stewartville resident, following a disagreement stemming from a game of “Chic chic,” retrieved a cutlass from his bus and dealt 20 year-old Premnauth Basdeo a chop to the head. He then proceeded to strike down Amit Roy Jairam, Randy Melville and then Mohamed Ahamad, 43.

Jairam, 36, died last Sunday, the morning after the incident occurred.

However, another, Randy Melville, 22, also died subsequently. Commander Leslie James related that Melville succumbed after the murder charge against Reid had been laid, and hence, additional advice will have to be sought in relation to that matter.