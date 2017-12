The proprietor of Water Chris Hotel and Restaurant, Gregory ‘Peppers’ Christiani died on Saturday.

Christiani, 64, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital sometime after 5 am.

According to one of his sons, he had been ill for some time and was in and out of the hospital.

The son explained that Christiani took control of the Waterloo and Quamina streets hotel some 30 years ago. He noted that before the hotel gained fame, his father was a director at Mazaruni Granite Quarries which went bankrupt. It was then he said his father, a marketing graduate from Pace University in New York focused his attention on the hotel.

The hotel was well known for catering to major airlines operating at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in the 1980’s. Christiani is survived by his five children.