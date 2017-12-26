Local courts seen improving performance via APEX

Recognizing the need for greater efficiency within regional judiciaries, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is leading the way through the development of its Advanced Performance Exponents (APEX) initiative.

Its mandate is to support court technology solutions and services in Caribbean courts, while serving as a trust-bridge between technology service providers and the region’s courts, by providing advisory services to both courts and governments.

Additionally, it seeks to facilitate development of a region-wide ecosystem for court service innovation and support, through capacity building, training and certification programmes.

CCJ President, Sir Dennis Byron, has ….