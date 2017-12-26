Man murdered on Christmas Day in `C’ Field, Sophia

The police say they are investigating the murder of Celwyn Allen, 35, unemployed of 1342 Cummings Park,` E’ Field Sophia and also the wounding committed on the deceased’s girlfriend Nalydiah Henry who is presently admitted in a stable condition at the GPHC.
The incident occurred about 19:30h last night at `C’ Field Sophia allegedly committed by a male resident of Sophia who goes by the Alias “Kevin “and who is currently being sought. Enquiries disclosed that the victims were attacked and stabbed multiple times by the suspect who was armed with a knife.
The police say it was reported that Allen shortly before the incident, interfered with a friend of the suspect who rebuked him and not satisfied inflicted the fatal injuries and also wounded who went to his assistance. The victims were rushed to the hospital by a police patrol where Allen was pronounced dead on arrival.
Windies swept again after depressing collapse
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, CMC – There was no end in sight to West Indies’ misery after they suffered a depressing 66-run defeat in the rain-ravaged third One-Day International here Boxing Day, to endure the pain of another clean sweep to New Zealand.
Reginald Dumas: I don’t want to be President
(Trinidad Guardian) Former head of the public service Reginald Dumas isn’t interested in being a candidate for the country’s highest office.
Warner enjoys late Christmas gift on Boxing Day
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Opening batsman David Warner enjoyed a gift-wrapped century after being reprieved on 99 as Australia emerged on top at the close of a meandering first day of the Boxing Day test against England on Tuesday.
Small contractors closer to tapping 20 percent of gov’t contracts
Government’s promise of small contractors accessing at least 20 percent of all state contracts may be one step closer to fulfillment as the Ministry of Business prepares to roll out a pilot of the project next month.
Guyana-born Belize CJ will be unable to meet backlogged judgments deadline
Despite assurances, Guyana-born Chief Justice (CJ) of Belize Kenneth Benjamin will be unable to deliver all 32 of his delayed judgments and this could result in the Belize Bar Association making good on its threat to file proceedings to have him removed from office for misconduct.