Small contractors closer to tapping 20 percent of gov’t contracts

Government’s promise of small contractors accessing at least 20 percent of all state contracts may be one step closer to fulfillment as the Ministry of Business prepares to roll out a pilot of the project next month.

“Next year is the year for the small business programme,” Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin told Stabroek News recently. The Ministry of Business, through its Small Business Bureau, is charged with formulating a plan that would see this government initiative implemented.

“We are doing it and I am a lot more satisfied now than a year ago, because then we were still waiting for it to be put into action and now that is being done,” Gaskin stated.

During its first Budget presentation after coming to office in 2015, the APNU+ AFC administration announced its….