Go-Invest processed 120 investment agreements, land applications in 2017

During 2017, the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) received and processed 120 Investment Agreements and Land applications and while these applications are expected to yield 1,956 jobs, Chief Executive Officer Owen Verwey has stressed that this is not an immediate result.
“(You have to take) into consideration the average projected life cycle to number of projected jobs will be created over a 36-month period,” he explained to Stabroek News last week.
The projects span nine sectors namely Agriculture, Light Manufacturing, Tourism, Services, Information and Communication Technology, Forestry and Energy. There were no proposals received in the Mining sector this year…..
Man stabbed to death in Sophia
On Christmas Day… A 35-year-old man is now dead and his fiancée injured after they were attacked and stabbed on their way home during a misunderstanding in Sophia on Christmas night.
Errand ends fatally for biker on Mandela Ave
An errand last evening to purchase electricity credit for his family’s prepaid meter ended tragically for a young motorcyclist who crashed into a moving car on Mandela Avenue where he died on the spot.
Mon Repos mechanic dies after slamming into utility pole
Speeding was blamed for the gruesome death of a 43-year-old bodywork mechanic who last evening slammed into a utility pole on the Providence, East Bank of Demerara Public Road.
Victim of Meten-Meer-Zorg mayhem was avid softball cricketer
Amit Roy Jairam, Captain of the Wolf’s Warriors and “the Softball king” will be remembered for his rich contribution to the cricketing world.
Regular maintenance could have saved St Rose’s building – Sister Mary Peter
The almost century-old wooden structure of the St. Rose’s High School could have been saved if regular maintenance was done, says Sister Mary Peter Ngui.