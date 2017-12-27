Go-Invest processed 120 investment agreements, land applications in 2017

During 2017, the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) received and processed 120 Investment Agreements and Land applications and while these applications are expected to yield 1,956 jobs, Chief Executive Officer Owen Verwey has stressed that this is not an immediate result.

“(You have to take) into consideration the average projected life cycle to number of projected jobs will be created over a 36-month period,” he explained to Stabroek News last week.

The projects span nine sectors namely Agriculture, Light Manufacturing, Tourism, Services, Information and Communication Technology, Forestry and Energy. There were no proposals received in the Mining sector this year…..