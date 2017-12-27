Man stabbed to death in Sophia

On Christmas Day…

A 35-year-old man is now dead and his fiancée injured after they were attacked and stabbed on their way home during a misunderstanding in Sophia on Christmas night.

Dead is Celwin Mark Allen, called `Marcus’, an employee of Noble House Seafoods Limited and a resident of ‘E’ Field, Sophia. He sustained several stab wounds about his body and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

His fiancée, Nalydiaa Henry, sustained stab wounds and was beaten with a piece of wood on her left shoulder, head and neck. She, too, was taken to the GPH where she was treated and sent away. Henry received several stitches to her wounds…..