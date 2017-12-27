Mon Repos mechanic dies after slamming into utility pole

Speeding was blamed for the gruesome death of a 43-year-old bodywork mechanic who last evening slammed into a utility pole on the Providence, East Bank of Demerara Public Road.
Salim Deen, also known as Tony, who was still celebrating his 43rd birthday yesterday, was proceeding south along the East Bank Public Road, in the vicinity of the Providence Stadium, when he crashed into a utility pole.
“We de drinking and see out a nowhere this car come ‘voop’ and hit that divider (median) and up and slam into the post. He pitch out de car and fall pon de road …,” eyewitness Dave (only name given) recounted to this newspaper. Dave and his friends were drinking at the Stadium View Restaurant when they witnessed the accident…..
Man stabbed to death in Sophia
On Christmas Day… A 35-year-old man is now dead and his fiancée injured after they were attacked and stabbed on their way home during a misunderstanding in Sophia on Christmas night.
Errand ends fatally for biker on Mandela Ave
An errand last evening to purchase electricity credit for his family’s prepaid meter ended tragically for a young motorcyclist who crashed into a moving car on Mandela Avenue where he died on the spot.
Victim of Meten-Meer-Zorg mayhem was avid softball cricketer
Amit Roy Jairam, Captain of the Wolf’s Warriors and “the Softball king” will be remembered for his rich contribution to the cricketing world.
Regular maintenance could have saved St Rose’s building – Sister Mary Peter
The almost century-old wooden structure of the St. Rose’s High School could have been saved if regular maintenance was done, says Sister Mary Peter Ngui.
Go-Invest processed 120 investment agreements, land applications in 2017
During 2017, the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) received and processed 120 Investment Agreements and Land applications and while these applications are expected to yield 1,956 jobs, Chief Executive Officer Owen Verwey has stressed that this is not an immediate result.