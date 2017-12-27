Mon Repos mechanic dies after slamming into utility pole

Speeding was blamed for the gruesome death of a 43-year-old bodywork mechanic who last evening slammed into a utility pole on the Providence, East Bank of Demerara Public Road.

Salim Deen, also known as Tony, who was still celebrating his 43rd birthday yesterday, was proceeding south along the East Bank Public Road, in the vicinity of the Providence Stadium, when he crashed into a utility pole.

“We de drinking and see out a nowhere this car come ‘voop’ and hit that divider (median) and up and slam into the post. He pitch out de car and fall pon de road …,” eyewitness Dave (only name given) recounted to this newspaper. Dave and his friends were drinking at the Stadium View Restaurant when they witnessed the accident…..