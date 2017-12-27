Regular maintenance could have saved St Rose’s building – Sister Mary Peter

The almost century-old wooden structure of the St. Rose’s High School could have been saved if regular maintenance was done, says Sister Mary Peter Ngui.

According to a piece written by Sr. Jacqueline Da Silva titled, “Through one hundred and fifty years of history- the Ursuline’s and St. Rose’s,” the structure set for demolition was constructed in 1925 after the nuns realised that there was need for more space to accommodate their growing student population.

Sister Mary Peter is one of the Ursuline Sisters of the Roman Union who ran the high school prior to it being taken over by the government in 1976. She is also currently the liaison for the convent with regards to the upcoming demolition and reconstruction of the wooden structure of the school…..