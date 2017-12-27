Regular maintenance could have saved St Rose’s building – Sister Mary Peter

The almost century-old wooden structure of the St. Rose’s High School could have been saved if regular maintenance was done, says Sister Mary Peter Ngui.
According to a piece written by Sr. Jacqueline Da Silva titled, “Through one hundred and fifty years of history- the Ursuline’s and St. Rose’s,” the structure set for demolition was constructed in 1925 after the nuns realised that there was need for more space to accommodate their growing student population.
Sister Mary Peter is one of the Ursuline Sisters of the Roman Union who ran the high school prior to it being taken over by the government in 1976. She is also currently the liaison for the convent with regards to the upcoming demolition and reconstruction of the wooden structure of the school…..
Man stabbed to death in Sophia
On Christmas Day… A 35-year-old man is now dead and his fiancée injured after they were attacked and stabbed on their way home during a misunderstanding in Sophia on Christmas night.
Errand ends fatally for biker on Mandela Ave
An errand last evening to purchase electricity credit for his family’s prepaid meter ended tragically for a young motorcyclist who crashed into a moving car on Mandela Avenue where he died on the spot.
Mon Repos mechanic dies after slamming into utility pole
Speeding was blamed for the gruesome death of a 43-year-old bodywork mechanic who last evening slammed into a utility pole on the Providence, East Bank of Demerara Public Road.
Victim of Meten-Meer-Zorg mayhem was avid softball cricketer
Amit Roy Jairam, Captain of the Wolf’s Warriors and “the Softball king” will be remembered for his rich contribution to the cricketing world.
Go-Invest processed 120 investment agreements, land applications in 2017
During 2017, the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) received and processed 120 Investment Agreements and Land applications and while these applications are expected to yield 1,956 jobs, Chief Executive Officer Owen Verwey has stressed that this is not an immediate result.