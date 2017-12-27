Victim of Meten-Meer-Zorg mayhem was avid softball cricketer

Amit Roy Jairam, Captain of the Wolf’s Warriors and “the Softball king” will be remembered for his rich contribution to the cricketing world.

Jairam, known as Rocky, died following a tragic course of events on December 16 at Tarla Dam, Meten-Meer-Zorg, after being struck by a minibus. He was reportedly assisting an injured man at the time.

Jairam began his cricketing career at 18 years old, when he started playing hardball with the Uitvlugt Cricket Club. He then moved on to the West Demerara Cricket team, and subsequently got involved in softball cricket, when he started playing for President’s XI, a West Coast team…..