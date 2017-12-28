Gov’t to release Exxon contract today

After months of refusal, the government is today expected to release the much talked about contract it signed last year with oil major ExxonMobil and on which major questions remain to be answered.

“No, you won’t have to wait until the 31st (December), I can say within the next 24 hours,” a government official yesterday said when asked about the release date.

Ironically, ExxonMobil is also holding a press briefing today with its Country Manager Rod Henson on the petroleum agreement for the Stabroek Block. He will also “talk through a short summary of the petroleum agreement”, the country office said in a release yesterday…..