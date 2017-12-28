IMF team floats introduction of mining rent

A review of the mining fiscal regime which would see the introduction of a mining rent has been recommended by a team from the IMF in a report submitted last month on petroleum taxation and revenue management.

The team from the Fiscal Affairs Department (FAD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited in July this year and in the report seen by Stabroek News it adverted to what it termed the generous deal that ExxonMobil has gotten in its Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the offshore Stabroek block.

While mainly focused on petroleum matters, the team also addressed the mining regime and made recommendations. The government has thus far not commented on the report…..