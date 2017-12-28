IMF team floats introduction of mining rent

A review of the mining fiscal regime which would see the introduction of a mining rent has been recommended by a team from the IMF in a report submitted last month on petroleum taxation and revenue management.
The team from the Fiscal Affairs Department (FAD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited in July this year and in the report seen by Stabroek News it adverted to what it termed the generous deal that ExxonMobil has gotten in its Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the offshore Stabroek block.
While mainly focused on petroleum matters, the team also addressed the mining regime and made recommendations. The government has thus far not commented on the report…..
Teen killed after Couva pool party
(Trinidad Guardian) The sound of machine-gun fire sent patrons of an all-night private pool party scampering for safety in Couva yesterday and left one teenager dead and another injured.
Gov’t to release Exxon contract today
After months of refusal, the government is today expected to release the much talked about contract it signed last year with oil major ExxonMobil and on which major questions remain to be answered.
Savory found guilty of murdering woman whose vehicle broke down at Agricola
Jermaine Savory, was last evening found guilty of murdering Melissa Payne, who was shot on the morning of November 5, 2008 on the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
Man charged with murder of Cayenne vendor
A man was yesterday remanded to prison charged with murdering French Guiana-based clothing vendor, Purcell Moore.
Plaisance man dies after stabbed by reputed gang member
A 25-year-old Plaisance, East Coast Demerara resident died on Christmas Day, more than one week after he was stabbed in his neck during an altercation with a member of a gang who had targeted him for some time now.