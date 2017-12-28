Jeweller robbed of chain

A jeweller was early yesterday morning attacked and robbed of one gold chain valued $500,000 at a wedding house in Independence Boulevard, Georgetown.
Stabroek News understands that around 1am yesterday, Dandkumar Jeeboo, 34, of Lot 100 Independence Boulevard, Georgetown was approached by two bandits, one of whom was armed with a handgun, while he was imbibing and talking with relatives.
The armed bandit first held Jeeboo at gunpoint and attempted to relieve him of a gold band he was wearing.
However, after he failed, they snatched the gold chain before escaping.
No shot was fired.
The police have since questioned several persons in the area as the investigation continues.
