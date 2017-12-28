Man charged with murder of Cayenne vendor

A man was yesterday remanded to prison charged with murdering French Guiana-based clothing vendor, Purcell Moore.

It is alleged that Kevin Persaud on December 20th at Old Road, Craig, East Bank Demerara, murdered Moore in the course of a robbery.

Persaud was not required to plead to the charge.

The matter was adjourned to December 29th when he will stand before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan…..