NCN CEO resigns

Chief Executive Officer of the National Communications Network (NCN), Lennox Cornette has resigned with effect from March 15, 2018.
NCN Board Chair Enrico Woolford has confirmed to Stabroek News that Cornette tendered his resignation and explained that his last working day will be January 12 after which he will proceed on two months of approved leave.
Woolford also noted that the board has not been satisfied with Cornette’s performance in the position which he has held since May 1, 2016.
Stabroek News was unable to reach Cornette for comment on the situation.
Cornette’s appointment had attracted controversy for several reasons.
