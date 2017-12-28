North-west miner charged with murder

A north-west miner was yesterday read a murder charge.
It is alleged that Navie Harris on December 20th at Waramuri Mission, Moruka River, North West, murdered R. Peters.
The 37-year-old miner, was not required to plead to the charge.
He was remanded to prison and the matter will be heard on January 3rd at the Aquerero Magistrate’s Court.
