Phased implementation of Tobacco Control Act set –Ministry

The Ministry of Public Health yesterday said that a phased implementation of the Tobacco Control Act is underway and next month will see an “aggressive” education and awareness campaign.
In a statement yesterday, the Ministry said it wished to correct misrepresentations in the media that smoking is banned in public under the Tobacco Control Act.“The Act provides for a ban on smoking in indoor public places, indoor work places and public transportation, and only in specified outdoor places including the premises of schools and health facilities, and places for the commercial service of food and drinks. The Tobacco Control Act regulates where persons can smoke tobacco products in order to protect others from exposure to dangerous secondhand smoke, but it does not ban smoking”, the statement noted…..
Teen killed after Couva pool party
(Trinidad Guardian) The sound of machine-gun fire sent patrons of an all-night private pool party scampering for safety in Couva yesterday and left one teenager dead and another injured.
Gov’t to release Exxon contract today
After months of refusal, the government is today expected to release the much talked about contract it signed last year with oil major ExxonMobil and on which major questions remain to be answered.
Savory found guilty of murdering woman whose vehicle broke down at Agricola
Jermaine Savory, was last evening found guilty of murdering Melissa Payne, who was shot on the morning of November 5, 2008 on the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
Man charged with murder of Cayenne vendor
A man was yesterday remanded to prison charged with murdering French Guiana-based clothing vendor, Purcell Moore.
Plaisance man dies after stabbed by reputed gang member
A 25-year-old Plaisance, East Coast Demerara resident died on Christmas Day, more than one week after he was stabbed in his neck during an altercation with a member of a gang who had targeted him for some time now.