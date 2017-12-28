Plaisance man dies after stabbed by reputed gang member

A 25-year-old Plaisance, East Coast Demerara resident died on Christmas Day, more than one week after he was stabbed in his neck during an altercation with a member of a gang who had targeted him for some time now.

Darnell Pompey, 25, a welder and a poultry farmer of Lot 76 Prince William Street, Plaisance, ECD succumbed to his injuries around 9pm on Monday in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

Prior to his death, he never regained consciousness and doctors had told his relatives that he would not survive…..