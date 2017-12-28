Private sector says more should have been done to reverse negatives from 2017 budget

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) says while it agrees that measures published in Budget 2018 will certainly have a positive impact on local businesses, it believes that more could have been done to reverse the negative impact of the 2017 Budget.
In an end of year statement yesterday, the PSC said: “There is need to reexamine the tax policy on goods from zero rating to exempt and standard rated goods and services, the VAT on electricity, the VAT on agricultural and mining machinery and inputs. Withholding disposable income from the economy does not bode well for growth. We look forward to discussions with our Minister of Finance, Hon. Winston Jordan, at our quarterly meetings in 2018 where we hope to find mutually beneficial solutions to our issues”.
Teen killed after Couva pool party
(Trinidad Guardian) The sound of machine-gun fire sent patrons of an all-night private pool party scampering for safety in Couva yesterday and left one teenager dead and another injured.
Gov’t to release Exxon contract today
After months of refusal, the government is today expected to release the much talked about contract it signed last year with oil major ExxonMobil and on which major questions remain to be answered.
Savory found guilty of murdering woman whose vehicle broke down at Agricola
Jermaine Savory, was last evening found guilty of murdering Melissa Payne, who was shot on the morning of November 5, 2008 on the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
Man charged with murder of Cayenne vendor
A man was yesterday remanded to prison charged with murdering French Guiana-based clothing vendor, Purcell Moore.
Plaisance man dies after stabbed by reputed gang member
A 25-year-old Plaisance, East Coast Demerara resident died on Christmas Day, more than one week after he was stabbed in his neck during an altercation with a member of a gang who had targeted him for some time now.