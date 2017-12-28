Savory found guilty of murdering woman whose vehicle broke down at Agricola

Jermaine Savory, was last evening found guilty of murdering Melissa Payne, who was shot on the morning of November 5, 2008 on the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

His sentencing has, however, been deferred to January 15, 2018 to facilitate a probation report requested by his attorney.

After the Foreman announced the verdict, Savory loudly professed his innocence, at which point his relatives began crying, and had to be asked to leave the courtroom.

“Me in kill nobody yuh know. I innocent,” he declared…..