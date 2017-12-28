Three injured in shooting incident at Hampshire

Three persons are now nursing gunshot wounds about their bodies after a group of men reportedly attacked them at a wedding house in Hampshire Village, Corentyne, during the wee hours of Sunday morning.
The three persons injured are Samuel Samaroo, 28, a driver/ salesman at Banks DIH (New Amsterdam), Terry Ramsammy, 17, and Nicholas Beharry, 24, all of Hampshire Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Ramsammy, who sustained four gunshots wounds, two in his abdomen and two on his arm, is presently hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in the ICU, while Beharry, who sustained two gunshot wounds in his back, is a patient at the same hospital. He is said to be in a stable condition…..
