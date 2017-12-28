Transparency group to meet on signing bonus statement

The Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GY-EITI) says that a decision will be taken next month on making a public statement in relation to the controversial singing bonus between the government and ExxonMobil.

Questioned by this newspaper on whether the GY-EITI would be making a public statement on the issue, National Coordinator Dr Rudy Jadoopat, while refusing to give a definitive answer, explained that the Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG), will hold its statutory meeting on January 10, 2018, where the question of a statement will be brought to its attention. The MSG is the decision-making body of the GY-EITI. The global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative focuses on holding governments and companies accountable as it relates to revenues from mineral agreements.

Earlier in the month Jadoopat gave a vague answer when questioned by this newspaper about GY-EITI’s stance after Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman had admitted to concealing a signing bonus of US$18 million from the oil giant since last year…..