Verdict due in lawsuit over 2011 CAL crash here

A US federal judge is considering whether Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) should pay damages to a Connecticut woman injured in a plane crash in Guyana in 2011.
According to the Associated Press, Judge Michael Shea in Hartford, Connecticut presided over a three-day, nonjury trial earlier this month in a lawsuit by Waterbury resident Indrawatie Shiwbodh against Caribbean Airlines. The judge is expected to rule sometime after Feb. 9, when final briefs are due, the report said.
Shiwbodh, formerly of East Haven, was among 157 passengers and six crew members on a Boeing 737 that overshot the runway and broke in half at Cheddi Jagan International Airport on July 30, 2011. No one died, but dozens were hurt. The flight originated from JF Kennedy Airport in New York…..
Teen killed after Couva pool party
(Trinidad Guardian) The sound of machine-gun fire sent patrons of an all-night private pool party scampering for safety in Couva yesterday and left one teenager dead and another injured.
Gov’t to release Exxon contract today
After months of refusal, the government is today expected to release the much talked about contract it signed last year with oil major ExxonMobil and on which major questions remain to be answered.
Savory found guilty of murdering woman whose vehicle broke down at Agricola
Jermaine Savory, was last evening found guilty of murdering Melissa Payne, who was shot on the morning of November 5, 2008 on the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
Man charged with murder of Cayenne vendor
A man was yesterday remanded to prison charged with murdering French Guiana-based clothing vendor, Purcell Moore.
Plaisance man dies after stabbed by reputed gang member
A 25-year-old Plaisance, East Coast Demerara resident died on Christmas Day, more than one week after he was stabbed in his neck during an altercation with a member of a gang who had targeted him for some time now.