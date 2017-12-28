Verdict due in lawsuit over 2011 CAL crash here

A US federal judge is considering whether Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) should pay damages to a Connecticut woman injured in a plane crash in Guyana in 2011.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Michael Shea in Hartford, Connecticut presided over a three-day, nonjury trial earlier this month in a lawsuit by Waterbury resident Indrawatie Shiwbodh against Caribbean Airlines. The judge is expected to rule sometime after Feb. 9, when final briefs are due, the report said.

Shiwbodh, formerly of East Haven, was among 157 passengers and six crew members on a Boeing 737 that overshot the runway and broke in half at Cheddi Jagan International Airport on July 30, 2011. No one died, but dozens were hurt. The flight originated from JF Kennedy Airport in New York…..