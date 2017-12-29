Beach party leads Marriott to erect private property signs

A rousing Christmas Eve beach party aback the Marriott Hotel has led the entity to erect signs restricting the use of the area.
The Drinks Ice Soca Christmas Eve Fete which continued into the early hours of December 25 has been viewed by the Marriott Management as a security breach though the organizers have indicated that the area they used was public space.
Public posts including images on the Facebook page of Marlon Jacob, promoter of Drinks Ice Soca, show the partygoers congregating in the area closest to the sea aback of the Kingston Seawall. ….
T&T bandit killed after cornered by residents, cops
(Trinidad Guardian) Residents of El Carmen, St Helena said they risked their lives to chase an armed bandit after police officers froze in apparent fear after being shot at.
Gov’t unveils Exxon pact
-questions remain More than a year after a new petroleum agreement was signed with ExxonMobil for works in the offshore Stabroek Block and a US$18M signature bonus received in secret, government yesterday released the contract in a blaze of publicity with both partners saying it was the best in the circumstances.
Possible site for natural gas pipelines to be identified by January -Patterson
Although no definite decision has been taken on bringing natural gas on-shore through pipelines, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson says that sometime next month the government will select a site for the proposed pipelines to land.
Every Man, Woman and Child in Guyana Must Become Oil-Minded
Part 29 Introduction In keeping with a recent undertaking, the Government of Guyana yesterday released the Petroleum Agreement entered into on its behalf by Mr.
New deadline for CJIA expansion is December 2018
The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri expansion project is now slated to finish at the end of next year, CEO Ramesh Ghir said yesterday.