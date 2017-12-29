Beach party leads Marriott to erect private property signs

A rousing Christmas Eve beach party aback the Marriott Hotel has led the entity to erect signs restricting the use of the area.

The Drinks Ice Soca Christmas Eve Fete which continued into the early hours of December 25 has been viewed by the Marriott Management as a security breach though the organizers have indicated that the area they used was public space.

Public posts including images on the Facebook page of Marlon Jacob, promoter of Drinks Ice Soca, show the partygoers congregating in the area closest to the sea aback of the Kingston Seawall. ….