Car thief opts for two months jail time

A 24-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a motor car.
The charge states that Mark Anthony on December 26th at 4th Street, La Penitence stole a motor van valued at $3.5M. The vehicle is the property of Rajiv Singh
The prosecutor stated that the complainant and the defendant are known to each other since Anthony was employed by Singh for a period of two months as a handyman. On the said date, Singh left his home to visit his family and left the van, GSS 9170, parked in the yard with the ignition key in it. Around 14:30hrs when Singh was returning home, he saw Anthony driving the said vehicle on Vlissengen Road. He made a report at the Ruimveldt Police station and Anthony was subsequently arrested. ….
T&T bandit killed after cornered by residents, cops
(Trinidad Guardian) Residents of El Carmen, St Helena said they risked their lives to chase an armed bandit after police officers froze in apparent fear after being shot at.
Gov’t unveils Exxon pact
-questions remain More than a year after a new petroleum agreement was signed with ExxonMobil for works in the offshore Stabroek Block and a US$18M signature bonus received in secret, government yesterday released the contract in a blaze of publicity with both partners saying it was the best in the circumstances.
Possible site for natural gas pipelines to be identified by January -Patterson
Although no definite decision has been taken on bringing natural gas on-shore through pipelines, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson says that sometime next month the government will select a site for the proposed pipelines to land.
Every Man, Woman and Child in Guyana Must Become Oil-Minded
Part 29 Introduction In keeping with a recent undertaking, the Government of Guyana yesterday released the Petroleum Agreement entered into on its behalf by Mr.
New deadline for CJIA expansion is December 2018
The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri expansion project is now slated to finish at the end of next year, CEO Ramesh Ghir said yesterday.