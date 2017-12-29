Elderly woman dies after son allegedly sets bed on fire

An Annandale septuagenarian, who was allegedly burnt by her son on Christmas Day, yesterday succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Dead is Mengree Dahri called ‘Gladys’, 73, of Lot 143 Gale Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara. Her 43-year-old son, who lived with her, is in police custody and has admitted to committing the crime, police say.

The woman, police indicated, was resting on her bed when her son ignited the mattress sometime after 10 a.m. on Monday. According to the police, a resident observed smoke emanating from the bottom flat of the two-storey house and went over to the house to check. Upon checking, the neighbour discovered Dahri on a bed which was engulfed in flames, police said. ….