Elderly woman dies after son allegedly sets bed on fire

An Annandale septuagenarian, who was allegedly burnt by her son on Christmas Day, yesterday succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Dead is Mengree Dahri called ‘Gladys’, 73, of Lot 143 Gale Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara. Her 43-year-old son, who lived with her, is in police custody and has admitted to committing the crime, police say.
The woman, police indicated, was resting on her bed when her son ignited the mattress sometime after 10 a.m. on Monday. According to the police, a resident observed smoke emanating from the bottom flat of the two-storey house and went over to the house to check. Upon checking, the neighbour discovered Dahri on a bed which was engulfed in flames, police said. ….
T&T bandit killed after cornered by residents, cops
(Trinidad Guardian) Residents of El Carmen, St Helena said they risked their lives to chase an armed bandit after police officers froze in apparent fear after being shot at.
Gov’t unveils Exxon pact
-questions remain More than a year after a new petroleum agreement was signed with ExxonMobil for works in the offshore Stabroek Block and a US$18M signature bonus received in secret, government yesterday released the contract in a blaze of publicity with both partners saying it was the best in the circumstances.
Possible site for natural gas pipelines to be identified by January -Patterson
Although no definite decision has been taken on bringing natural gas on-shore through pipelines, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson says that sometime next month the government will select a site for the proposed pipelines to land.
Every Man, Woman and Child in Guyana Must Become Oil-Minded
Part 29 Introduction In keeping with a recent undertaking, the Government of Guyana yesterday released the Petroleum Agreement entered into on its behalf by Mr.
New deadline for CJIA expansion is December 2018
The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri expansion project is now slated to finish at the end of next year, CEO Ramesh Ghir said yesterday.