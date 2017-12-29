Gov’t unveils Exxon pact

-questions remain
More than a year after a new petroleum agreement was signed with ExxonMobil for works in the offshore Stabroek Block and a US$18M signature bonus received in secret, government yesterday released the contract in a blaze of publicity with both partners saying it was the best in the circumstances.
For Guyana, the 33 articles and clauses therein of the 72-page document means that revenue not previously catered for was added but analysts have pointed to a number of concessions which could be injurious to the country (see Christopher Ram column on page 8.)
For ExxonMobil, a ten-year agreement which was scheduled to be up in 2018 was extended and the tax regime remains the same as in 1999 where it would not pay VAT, excise tax or duties on its operations…..
T&T bandit killed after cornered by residents, cops
(Trinidad Guardian) Residents of El Carmen, St Helena said they risked their lives to chase an armed bandit after police officers froze in apparent fear after being shot at.
Possible site for natural gas pipelines to be identified by January -Patterson
Although no definite decision has been taken on bringing natural gas on-shore through pipelines, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson says that sometime next month the government will select a site for the proposed pipelines to land.
Every Man, Woman and Child in Guyana Must Become Oil-Minded
Part 29 Introduction In keeping with a recent undertaking, the Government of Guyana yesterday released the Petroleum Agreement entered into on its behalf by Mr.
New deadline for CJIA expansion is December 2018
The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri expansion project is now slated to finish at the end of next year, CEO Ramesh Ghir said yesterday.
Elderly woman dies after son allegedly sets bed on fire
An Annandale septuagenarian, who was allegedly burnt by her son on Christmas Day, yesterday succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital.