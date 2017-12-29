Minibus driver in fatal Christmas Eve accident granted bail

The driver allegedly involved in the Bagotstown accident that caused the death of Vincent Scippeo, was yesterday granted $500,000 bail.
The charge stated that Damian Walcott on December 24th at Bagotstown Public Road, drove minibus BLL 3140 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Shahabb Scippeo.
Walcott pleaded not guilty to the charge. ….
T&T bandit killed after cornered by residents, cops
(Trinidad Guardian) Residents of El Carmen, St Helena said they risked their lives to chase an armed bandit after police officers froze in apparent fear after being shot at.
Gov’t unveils Exxon pact
-questions remain More than a year after a new petroleum agreement was signed with ExxonMobil for works in the offshore Stabroek Block and a US$18M signature bonus received in secret, government yesterday released the contract in a blaze of publicity with both partners saying it was the best in the circumstances.
Possible site for natural gas pipelines to be identified by January -Patterson
Although no definite decision has been taken on bringing natural gas on-shore through pipelines, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson says that sometime next month the government will select a site for the proposed pipelines to land.
Every Man, Woman and Child in Guyana Must Become Oil-Minded
Part 29 Introduction In keeping with a recent undertaking, the Government of Guyana yesterday released the Petroleum Agreement entered into on its behalf by Mr.
New deadline for CJIA expansion is December 2018
The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri expansion project is now slated to finish at the end of next year, CEO Ramesh Ghir said yesterday.