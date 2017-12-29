New deadline for CJIA expansion is December 2018

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri expansion project is now slated to finish at the end of next year, CEO Ramesh Ghir said yesterday.

Speaking at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s (MPI) end-of-year review, Ghir said that while there have been some delays, including slippage at the south western side of the facility, the project is now set to be completed by the end of December, 2018.

Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson had indicated during his recent contribution to the budget debate that the project would not be completed by the proposed December 31, 2017 deadline. On that occasion he had assured completion of the project “sometime soon in 2018”.….