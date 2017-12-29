New deadline for CJIA expansion is December 2018

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri expansion project is now slated to finish at the end of next year, CEO Ramesh Ghir said yesterday.
Speaking at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s (MPI) end-of-year review, Ghir said that while there have been some delays, including slippage at the south western side of the facility, the project is now set to be completed by the end of December, 2018.
Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson had indicated during his recent contribution to the budget debate that the project would not be completed by the proposed December 31, 2017 deadline. On that occasion he had assured completion of the project “sometime soon in 2018”.….
T&T bandit killed after cornered by residents, cops
(Trinidad Guardian) Residents of El Carmen, St Helena said they risked their lives to chase an armed bandit after police officers froze in apparent fear after being shot at.
Gov’t unveils Exxon pact
-questions remain More than a year after a new petroleum agreement was signed with ExxonMobil for works in the offshore Stabroek Block and a US$18M signature bonus received in secret, government yesterday released the contract in a blaze of publicity with both partners saying it was the best in the circumstances.
Possible site for natural gas pipelines to be identified by January -Patterson
Although no definite decision has been taken on bringing natural gas on-shore through pipelines, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson says that sometime next month the government will select a site for the proposed pipelines to land.
Every Man, Woman and Child in Guyana Must Become Oil-Minded
Part 29 Introduction In keeping with a recent undertaking, the Government of Guyana yesterday released the Petroleum Agreement entered into on its behalf by Mr.
Elderly woman dies after son allegedly sets bed on fire
An Annandale septuagenarian, who was allegedly burnt by her son on Christmas Day, yesterday succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital.