Possible site for natural gas pipelines to be identified by January -Patterson

Although no definite decision has been taken on bringing natural gas on-shore through pipelines, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson says that sometime next month the government will select a site for the proposed pipelines to land.

Patterson at a press conference yesterday confirmed that sites in Regions 3, 4 and 6 are currently being looked at. A government team comprising representatives from the Ministries of Business, Finance and Public Infrastructure, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission and the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has been meeting with ExxonMobil representatives to review the sites.

“The location can only be narrowed down. It would be irresponsible to say that now because it can create enhanced anticipation by residents,” he said, while emphasizing the transitional nature of the project. ….