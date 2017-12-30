Armed bandits rob businessmen at Eccles of $2.4m

Police are investigating an armed robbery on three businessmen in Eccles early yesterday morning.

Reports are that 68-year-old Peter Ten; Jacky Kwok, 37; and Kuan Jian Yong, 56, were relieved of an estimated $2.4 million in cash and cellphones when four masked men, two of whom were armed with hand guns, stormed their home at Lot 129 Lindy Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Police investigations have so far revealed that the victims secured their two-flat home at 1 am and retired to bed. However, they were awoken by the armed bandits who allegedly had cloth tied across their faces from the eyes down.

It is suspected that the bandits gained entry by breaking out the vent blocks from the washroom area on the south eastern wall of the lower flat.

The men were held at gunpoint and relieved of their valuables. The bandits escaped through a door on the lower flat of the building and into a silver grey motor car which was said to have been parked several houses away.