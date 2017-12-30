Armed bandits rob businessmen at Eccles of $2.4m

Police are investigating an armed robbery on three businessmen in Eccles early yesterday morning.
Reports are that 68-year-old Peter Ten; Jacky Kwok, 37; and Kuan Jian Yong, 56, were relieved of an estimated $2.4 million in cash and cellphones when four masked men, two of whom were armed with hand guns, stormed their home at Lot 129 Lindy Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara.
Police investigations have so far revealed that the victims secured their two-flat home at 1 am and retired to bed. However, they were awoken by the armed bandits who allegedly had cloth tied across their faces from the eyes down.
It is suspected that the bandits gained entry by breaking out the vent blocks from the washroom area on the south eastern wall of the lower flat.
The men were held at gunpoint and relieved of their valuables. The bandits escaped through a door on the lower flat of the building and into a silver grey motor car which was said to have been parked several houses away.
Five Jamaicans among 13 killed in New York fire
(Jamaica Gleaner) Five Jamaicans are among 13 people who died in a massive fire at an apartment building in the Bronx in New York City last night.
GGMC team clinched Exxon pact –Trotman
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday distanced himself from negotiating the modified ExxonMobil contract last year saying it was a team of professionals that conducted the discussions and even in hindsight his government is satisfied with the terms reached.
Canal No. 1 in deep flood after heavy rain
Residents of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara say the flooding they are experiencing is a direct result of the main drainage canal not being cleaned in preparation for the rainy season.
Mason remanded over Sophia murder
A Kitty mason was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Sophia resident Celwin Mark Allen on Christmas night.
Registry says no secrecy around Exxon agreement
The Deeds Registry has rebuffed claims by former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall that there was any secrecy surrounding the agreement filed in its registry between the Government and ExxonMobil last year but says a written request must be made for it.