Charity blighted by years-old garbage problem

There are a few things that are threats to the standard of living of the community of Charity on the Essequibo Coast and one of those is the improper disposal of garbage that has been a constant problem over the past few years.

This is the view of Overseer of the Charity/Urasara Neighbour-hood Democratic Council (NDC), Samuel Sooklall. Sooklall blamed Puran Brothers for part of the garbage problem but the company has denied this.

The NDC is responsible for the disposal of the Charity Amazon Market Waste and a temporary disposal site was developed at the Charity Tarmac, directly in front of the Charity Magistrate’s Court and the Charity Car Park. Just a stone’s throw away, a structure funded by Central Government was erected nearly two years ago where waste should be placed until it is picked up by Puran Brothers Inc workers but the gate to the structure is currently locked. This newspaper was told that until proper cement flooring is done, it will remain closed…..