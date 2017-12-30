Charity blighted by years-old garbage problem

There are a few things that are threats to the standard of living of the community of Charity on the Essequibo Coast and one of those is the improper disposal of garbage that has been a constant problem over the past few years.
This is the view of Overseer of the Charity/Urasara Neighbour-hood Democratic Council (NDC), Samuel Sooklall. Sooklall blamed Puran Brothers for part of the garbage problem but the company has denied this.
The NDC is responsible for the disposal of the Charity Amazon Market Waste and a temporary disposal site was developed at the Charity Tarmac, directly in front of the Charity Magistrate’s Court and the Charity Car Park. Just a stone’s throw away, a structure funded by Central Government was erected nearly two years ago where waste should be placed until it is picked up by Puran Brothers Inc workers but the gate to the structure is currently locked. This newspaper was told that until proper cement flooring is done, it will remain closed…..
Five Jamaicans among 13 killed in New York fire
(Jamaica Gleaner) Five Jamaicans are among 13 people who died in a massive fire at an apartment building in the Bronx in New York City last night.
GGMC team clinched Exxon pact –Trotman
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday distanced himself from negotiating the modified ExxonMobil contract last year saying it was a team of professionals that conducted the discussions and even in hindsight his government is satisfied with the terms reached.
Canal No. 1 in deep flood after heavy rain
Residents of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara say the flooding they are experiencing is a direct result of the main drainage canal not being cleaned in preparation for the rainy season.
Mason remanded over Sophia murder
A Kitty mason was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Sophia resident Celwin Mark Allen on Christmas night.
Registry says no secrecy around Exxon agreement
The Deeds Registry has rebuffed claims by former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall that there was any secrecy surrounding the agreement filed in its registry between the Government and ExxonMobil last year but says a written request must be made for it.