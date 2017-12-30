Friendship, Corentyne man remanded over murder of neighbour

A fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison over the murder of his neighbour when he appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.
Suresh Persaud, also known as `Salt fish’, 24, of Friendship Village, Corentyne appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh where he was read the charge of murder.
The charge read that the accused between Saturday December, 23 and Sunday December, 24 at Friendship Village, Corentyne murdered Anand Sookram also known as `Half way’ or `Radesh’.….
Five Jamaicans among 13 killed in New York fire
(Jamaica Gleaner) Five Jamaicans are among 13 people who died in a massive fire at an apartment building in the Bronx in New York City last night.
GGMC team clinched Exxon pact –Trotman
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday distanced himself from negotiating the modified ExxonMobil contract last year saying it was a team of professionals that conducted the discussions and even in hindsight his government is satisfied with the terms reached.
Canal No. 1 in deep flood after heavy rain
Residents of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara say the flooding they are experiencing is a direct result of the main drainage canal not being cleaned in preparation for the rainy season.
Mason remanded over Sophia murder
A Kitty mason was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Sophia resident Celwin Mark Allen on Christmas night.
Registry says no secrecy around Exxon agreement
The Deeds Registry has rebuffed claims by former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall that there was any secrecy surrounding the agreement filed in its registry between the Government and ExxonMobil last year but says a written request must be made for it.