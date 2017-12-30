Friendship, Corentyne man remanded over murder of neighbour

A fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison over the murder of his neighbour when he appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

Suresh Persaud, also known as `Salt fish’, 24, of Friendship Village, Corentyne appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh where he was read the charge of murder.

The charge read that the accused between Saturday December, 23 and Sunday December, 24 at Friendship Village, Corentyne murdered Anand Sookram also known as `Half way’ or `Radesh’.….