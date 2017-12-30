Juman-Yassin, Whitehead to be conferred with silk

Having considered their high quality of service in the legal profession, and with confidence in their knowledge of the law, President David Granger has announced the appointment of four long-serving legal practitioners as Senior Counsel with effect from January 1, 2018, according to a release today from the Ministry of the Presidency.
The four persons are: Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin, Fitz Le Roy Peters, Andrew Mark Fitzgerald Pollard and Josephine Whitehead.
In January this year, after a 20-year hiatus, the President elevated nine persons to the status of Senior Counsel and has since pledged to ensure that these honours are conferred annually.
Five Jamaicans among 13 killed in New York fire
(Jamaica Gleaner) Five Jamaicans are among 13 people who died in a massive fire at an apartment building in the Bronx in New York City last night.
GGMC team clinched Exxon pact –Trotman
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday distanced himself from negotiating the modified ExxonMobil contract last year saying it was a team of professionals that conducted the discussions and even in hindsight his government is satisfied with the terms reached.
Canal No. 1 in deep flood after heavy rain
Residents of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara say the flooding they are experiencing is a direct result of the main drainage canal not being cleaned in preparation for the rainy season.
Mason remanded over Sophia murder
A Kitty mason was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Sophia resident Celwin Mark Allen on Christmas night.
Registry says no secrecy around Exxon agreement
The Deeds Registry has rebuffed claims by former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall that there was any secrecy surrounding the agreement filed in its registry between the Government and ExxonMobil last year but says a written request must be made for it.