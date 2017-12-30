Juman-Yassin, Whitehead to be conferred with silk

Having considered their high quality of service in the legal profession, and with confidence in their knowledge of the law, President David Granger has announced the appointment of four long-serving legal practitioners as Senior Counsel with effect from January 1, 2018, according to a release today from the Ministry of the Presidency.

The four persons are: Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin, Fitz Le Roy Peters, Andrew Mark Fitzgerald Pollard and Josephine Whitehead.

In January this year, after a 20-year hiatus, the President elevated nine persons to the status of Senior Counsel and has since pledged to ensure that these honours are conferred annually.