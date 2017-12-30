Mason remanded over Sophia murder

A Kitty mason was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Sophia resident Celwin Mark Allen on Christmas night.
Bevon Stephon Griffith a/k ‘Kevin’ and ‘Spoony’, a mason, 20 years, of 197 Pike Street, Kitty, appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
After the charge, which states that he murdered Allen on December 25, was read to him in court he was remanded until January 29, 2018.….
Five Jamaicans among 13 killed in New York fire
(Jamaica Gleaner) Five Jamaicans are among 13 people who died in a massive fire at an apartment building in the Bronx in New York City last night.
GGMC team clinched Exxon pact –Trotman
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday distanced himself from negotiating the modified ExxonMobil contract last year saying it was a team of professionals that conducted the discussions and even in hindsight his government is satisfied with the terms reached.
Canal No. 1 in deep flood after heavy rain
Residents of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara say the flooding they are experiencing is a direct result of the main drainage canal not being cleaned in preparation for the rainy season.
Registry says no secrecy around Exxon agreement
The Deeds Registry has rebuffed claims by former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall that there was any secrecy surrounding the agreement filed in its registry between the Government and ExxonMobil last year but says a written request must be made for it.
Friendship, Corentyne man remanded over murder of neighbour
A fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison over the murder of his neighbour when he appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.