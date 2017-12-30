Mason remanded over Sophia murder

A Kitty mason was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Sophia resident Celwin Mark Allen on Christmas night.

Bevon Stephon Griffith a/k ‘Kevin’ and ‘Spoony’, a mason, 20 years, of 197 Pike Street, Kitty, appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

After the charge, which states that he murdered Allen on December 25, was read to him in court he was remanded until January 29, 2018.….