TUC welcomes release of Exxon contract

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) yesterday welcomed the release of the contract between Guyana and ExxonMobil and said this was made possible due to the unrelenting militancy of the Guyanese public.

It added that the Govern-ment’s response is not only indicative it can listen to the people but also testimony of what citizens can achieve.

The GTUC said in a press release that it is in the process of a detailed perusal of the document and calls on Guyanese to do likewise and remain engaged. Aware that the contract has been signed and is binding between the two parties and that Labour’s opinion during the negotiations was not solicited, the GTUC said it looks forward to working with stakeholders, including Govern-ment, in policing the agreement. ….