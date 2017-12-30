Two granted bail after big Christmas Eve ganja find at Parika

Two men were yesterday granted $300,000 bail each for allegedly having over 100 pounds of marijuana in their possession.
It is alleged that Vaughn Anderson and Damion Williams on December 24th at Bhoodhoo Housing Scheme, Parika had in their possession, 65.027 kilograms (equivalent to 143 pounds) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
Anderson’s attorney, George Thomas stated that his client cooperated with the police in the investigation. He then stated that Anderson, who owns a transportation company, was asked by Williams to transport a gas cylinder, the said cylinder was found in a car belonging to Anderson.….
Five Jamaicans among 13 killed in New York fire
(Jamaica Gleaner) Five Jamaicans are among 13 people who died in a massive fire at an apartment building in the Bronx in New York City last night.
GGMC team clinched Exxon pact –Trotman
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday distanced himself from negotiating the modified ExxonMobil contract last year saying it was a team of professionals that conducted the discussions and even in hindsight his government is satisfied with the terms reached.
Canal No. 1 in deep flood after heavy rain
Residents of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara say the flooding they are experiencing is a direct result of the main drainage canal not being cleaned in preparation for the rainy season.
Mason remanded over Sophia murder
A Kitty mason was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Sophia resident Celwin Mark Allen on Christmas night.
Registry says no secrecy around Exxon agreement
The Deeds Registry has rebuffed claims by former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall that there was any secrecy surrounding the agreement filed in its registry between the Government and ExxonMobil last year but says a written request must be made for it.