Two granted bail after big Christmas Eve ganja find at Parika

Two men were yesterday granted $300,000 bail each for allegedly having over 100 pounds of marijuana in their possession.

It is alleged that Vaughn Anderson and Damion Williams on December 24th at Bhoodhoo Housing Scheme, Parika had in their possession, 65.027 kilograms (equivalent to 143 pounds) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Anderson’s attorney, George Thomas stated that his client cooperated with the police in the investigation. He then stated that Anderson, who owns a transportation company, was asked by Williams to transport a gas cylinder, the said cylinder was found in a car belonging to Anderson.….