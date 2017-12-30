Two remanded over $16m gas oil theft

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly stealing 73,000 litres of gas oil valued $16M.
It is alleged that Nicholas Rampersaud and Andre Garnette between October 13th and November 20th at Water Street, stole 73,000 litres of gas oil valued $16,000,000, property of Jermaine Bess.
Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge
Magistrate Leron Daly remanded the men to prison and adjourned the matter to February 2nd.
Five Jamaicans among 13 killed in New York fire
(Jamaica Gleaner) Five Jamaicans are among 13 people who died in a massive fire at an apartment building in the Bronx in New York City last night.
GGMC team clinched Exxon pact –Trotman
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday distanced himself from negotiating the modified ExxonMobil contract last year saying it was a team of professionals that conducted the discussions and even in hindsight his government is satisfied with the terms reached.
Canal No. 1 in deep flood after heavy rain
Residents of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara say the flooding they are experiencing is a direct result of the main drainage canal not being cleaned in preparation for the rainy season.
Mason remanded over Sophia murder
A Kitty mason was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Sophia resident Celwin Mark Allen on Christmas night.
Registry says no secrecy around Exxon agreement
The Deeds Registry has rebuffed claims by former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall that there was any secrecy surrounding the agreement filed in its registry between the Government and ExxonMobil last year but says a written request must be made for it.