Contracts worth nearly $2b awarded for Public Infrastructure projects

As 2017 draws to a close the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has awarded nearly two billion in contracts.

Of the 32 contracts whose awards were noted by Cabinet at its Sub-Committee meeting on Wednesday, 13 were granted by MoPI.

The largest of these was awarded for the rehabilitation of hinterland roads. A and S General Construction has won a contract in the sum of $318,215,550 for the construction of roads from Matthews Ridge to Baramita, Barima-Waini (Region One). Romel Jagroop General Construction has been awarded a $310,151,000 contract for Bartica-Potaro Road (52 to 72 Miles) in Cuyuni-Mazaruni, (Region Seven) while J.R. Ranch Incorporated won a $302,762,865 contract for Bartica-Potaro Road (33-52 Miles), Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven).

Damen Shipyard, Gorinchem of Holland has been awarded $256,250,000 for the procurement of a Pilot Launch for the Maritime Administration Depart-ment (MARAD)

Toolsie Persaud Quarries Incorporated has been ….