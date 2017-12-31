Devonshire Castle man dies after pulled from car in trench

Police are investigating the death of an elderly man whose car ended up in a trench at Danielstown Access Road on the Essequibo Coast on Friday evening.

The elderly man has been identified as 70-year-old Royston Peters of Lot 12 Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that Peters was proceeding west along the southern driveway of the road in his motorcar PVV 6996 and was negotiating a turn when the vehicle careened into a trench.

Stabroek News understands that the man was rescued by a passer-by and an unidentified passenger of the car and was taken to the Suddie Regional Hospital in a conscious state.

However, while Peters was admitted to the hospital in a stable condition, he died just before 6 am yesterday. Peters had apparently ingested muddy water whilst inside the vehicle that was partially submerged.

The other occupant of the car was said to have walked away from the accident unhurt.